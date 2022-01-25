fbpx

FG’s Local Currency Debts To Hit N44tn In 2022

January 25, 2022096
Debt: '2022 Budget Is Based On Significant Borrowing' - Lawan

It has been estimated that the Federal Government’s local currency debts will rise to N44tn in 2022. This was disclosed in a report, titled ‘Nigeria in 2022’, on the economic outlook for 2022.

It said, “Local currency debts of the FGN [Federal Government of Nigeria] will grow to about N44tn or about 9X of its revenues. The median for key countries in sub-Saharan Africa is about 2X.

“Because of the high cost of servicing these debts at commercial rates, the Central Bank of Nigeria will continue to accommodate the FGN by lending to them at rates below inflation, thus reducing FGN’s borrowing requirement from the markets and putting downward pressure on interest rates as banks, pension funds, insurance companies and, other institutional investors compete for government securities.

“The average yield on FGN’s 10-year US$ bonds was 7.1 percent in 2021 compared to 1.4 percent for those issued by the government of the USA. This translates to a country’s risk premium of 5.7 percent. We believe that this risk premium will be about 5.0 percent in 2022 as fears about COVID-19 recede and the fact that Nigeria has ample resources to service its FCY debts. However, this premium may spike if there is a flight to safety by investors.”

According to the report, federation account revenues should grow by about 15 percent in 2022. It said the bulk of the growth would come from Value Added Tax and Companies’ Income Tax.

It said the Federal Government’s share of these revenues and its independent revenue would be about N5tn under most aggressive estimates. The Federal Government should be able to borrow another N8tn to augment its spending.

It said obligatory spending (interest on loans, statutory transfers, and payroll & unfunded pensions) would total about N11tn.

FG's Local Currency Debts To Hit N44tn In 2022
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

