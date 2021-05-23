fbpx
FG's Cash Transfer Programme To Benefit 29,214 Poor, Vulnerable In Anambra

May 23, 2021
As part of the Federal Government’s goal to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025, 29,214 poor and vulnerable citizens in Anambra state would benefit from the Cash Transfer programme.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mark Okoye, in Awka during the Stakeholder’s Sensitization meeting on Rapid Response Register (RRR).

The programme was jointly convened by the Anambra State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU) and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development through its National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office(NASSCO).

Benefiting from the scheme are the following nine Local Government Areas (LGAs): Dunukofia, Ekwusigo, Onitsha South, Anambra West, Orumba North, Awka North, Oyi, Ogbaru, and Anyamelum.

Okoye said that the cash transfer programme would be executed by the Rapid Response Register (RRR), and would cover both the urban and semi-urban areas of the state.

He said, “The RRR will be used to implement a cash transfer programme to a total of 29,214 poor, vulnerable households from urban and semi-urban wards of Anambra State for an initial period of six months.”

Explaining further, Okoye said, “The selection is based on Scientific method of Satellite Remote Sensing Technology, Machine Learning, Algorithm and Big Data Analysis, which provided the basis for ranking the wards according to poverty index and availability of resources.

“Furthermore, this is followed by digital identification using the unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) link of TELCOMs facility by dialling a unique code to access the application portal: The identification exercise will be followed by enumeration and validation exercises.”

