FG’s Agricultural Programme To Reduce Poverty, Create Employment

July 27, 20210142
The Sustainable Agricultural Development training sessions organised by the Federal Government have been described as tools to reduce the level of poverty in the country and create employment opportunities.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu- Fikpo, who was represented by the NDE Coordinator in Imo State, Ngozi Ihenacho, on Monday at the Directorate’s 2021 Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme Post- SADTS.

Nuhu-Fikpo, through Iheancho, said that the programme was created to aid the provision of food, “creating employment, reducing poverty and enhancing the quality of life for farmers and the society in general.

READ ALSO: Analysts Project GDP Growth Of 3.1% YoY 2021 For Nigeria

“The trainees will be empowered to establish, grow and expand agricultural enterprises of their choice on a sustainable basis and provide linkages to sources of funding for their respective enterprises.

“The 50 participants in this one-week training have been drawn from among graduates of SADTS and the Directorate’s Department of Rural Employment Promotion ,REP, who desire to expand their agro enterprises.

“They will be trained on agricultural intervention policies, livestock production, digital marketing of agricultural products as well as fish processing, packaging and marketing.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

