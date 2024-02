The local bond market in Nigeria saw a rise in demand, pushing the yield curve. Trade activity on the FGN Bond secondary market was unfavorable as the average yield rose by 5 basis points to 15.54%.

The JUN-33 FGN paper’s yield growth of 1.25% was the cause of this. The level of activity in Nigeria’s sovereign Eurobonds market was negative. The yield curve was exhibiting a sell attitude, which caused the average yield to rise by 0.01% to 9.79%.