fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

FGN Bond For Jan. 2021 Oversubscribed

January 20, 2022092
FGN Bond For Jan. 2021 Oversubscribed

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond issuance for the month of January 2021 has been oversubscribed N139 billion. This is according to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The oversubscription was disclosed in the January 2022 FGN bond auction result cited by BizWatch Nigeria.

In the auction result, it was stated there-in that the oversubscription pushed the total purchased bonds at N214.1 billion despite the fact that the DMO was only seeking to raise N75 billion in its 20-year bond issuance programme.

The Debt Management Office issued two tranches of bonds in its first issuance for the year, reopening its 12.5 FGN 10-year bond and issuing a new 13% FGN 20-year bond, which is set to mature by 2042.

Breakdown of the results

The breakdown of the report reveals that the first tranche was oversubscribed by N36.19 billion with subscriptions of N111.19 billion surpassing the offered amount of N75 billion, while the second tranche was oversubscribed by N139 billion over the N75 billion offered amount.

Last week, DMO bond issuance calendar for Q1 2022, puts the first auction date on 19th January 2022, with the rest coming up on 16th February and 23rd March 2022 respectively.

According to the report on the January auction performance, successful bids for the 12.50% FGN JAN 2026 & 13.00% FGN JAN 2042 were allotted at the Marginal Rates of 11.50% 11.00% – 14.50% 13.0000% and 13.00%, respectively.

However, the original coupon rates of 12.5000% for the 12.5000% FGN JAN 2026 will be maintained, while the coupon rate for the 13.00% FGN JAN 2042 (New Issue) is set at 13.00%.

This development, however, signifies that the investing public is still much excited about making financial commitment as investments to less risky instruments even though the returns are low.

Debt: FG’s Bond Offer, Allotment Rise To ₦13.66trn
Related tags :

About Author

FGN Bond For Jan. 2021 Oversubscribed
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 16, 20170332

Global Oil Stocks Surge First Time in Six Months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global oil inventories surged for the first time in six months in January, despite OPEC’s production cuts. However, the International Energy Agency on
Read More
NEWSLETTERVIDEOSWorld Cup 2018
July 11, 20180396

France Reaches First World Cup Final Since ’98, Defeats Belgium 1-0

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Samuel Umtiti headed France into the World Cup final in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday with a 1-0 win, consigning Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ to another bitt
Read More
NEWSLETTERSOCIETY
October 27, 20190518

The Life changing Selfie that Uncovered One of these Girls was Stolen

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In April 1997 a woman dressed in a nurse’s uniform walked out of a Cape Town hospital carrying a three-day-old baby taken from the maternity ward as t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.