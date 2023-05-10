FGC Idoani, Ondo State Emerged Winner In The Men’s Category Of The Maiden USOSA Sports Carnival

The inaugural Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) Sports Carnival was conducted on Saturday in Lagos, and the overall men’s and women’s champions were Federal Government College, Idoani, Ondo State, and Federal Government College Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

In addition to winning the overall competition, both schools triumphed in the championship football game.

FGC Idoani won the five-a-side men’s crown, while FGC Ogbomoso went away with the women’s gold medal.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the event, Chinedu Okoli, said that members exceeded their expectations with their massive turnout, competitive spirit, and sportsmanship which have been able to show others that Nigeria is truly one and united.

Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), President, Uyi Akpata, Francis Orbih, who is president of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation, Musa Amadu, and president of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Kida, were conferred with special honors.

The awardees expressed appreciation for the kindness of their old classmates and complimented USOSA for organizing a wonderful event to advance Nigerian unity and peaceful coexistence.