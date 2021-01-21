fbpx
FG Yet To Release ₦10 billion For COVID-19 Vaccine Research, Development – NIPRD

January 21, 2021018
The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) says it is yet to receive the N10billion funding for the local production of the COVID-19 vaccine as announced by the Federal Government.

The research institute had blamed poor funding as being responsible for the slow pace of work in the research towards the development of a vaccine for the Coronavirus.

The research institute had last week attributed the slow rate of progress in the local research effort aimed at developing anti-COVID-19 vaccines on poor funding.

READ ALSO: N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

NIPRD Director-General of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, while addressing newsmen had stated that efforts to get funding support to this effect were also futile as organizations who could have funded such were unresponsive.

But on Monday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire announced the release of N10 billion to support domestic vaccine production.

He said the country was exploring options for licensed production in collaboration with recognized institutions, while also considering an option of local production of the vaccines in the country.

However, when the Senior Special Assistant to the NIPRD DG, Dr. Abubakar Danraka was contacted to react to the development, he reiterated the DG’s position on funding constraints.

READ ALSO: Trump: China Sanctions Mike Pompeo, Others

He instead said: “This question is what should be directed to the Federal Ministry of Health.”

According to him, the institute heard of the release on the media.

On his part, the Director of Press, Ministry of Health, Olujimi Oyetomi said he is not allowed to comment on issues bothering on vaccines but directed this reporter to the minister’s aide special for clarification.

Nigeria hopes to get 42 million COVID-19 vaccines to cover one-fifth of its population through the global COVAX scheme.

The batch of vaccines would come as part of Nigeria’s plan to inoculate 40% of the population this year, with another 30% in 2022.

By the end of January, 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive in Nigeria.

