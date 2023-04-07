FG Yet To Address Major Issues – ASUU Chairman

The Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke revealed that the Federal Government (FG) has yet to address the majority of the issues that prompted the union’s recent strike.

According to ASUU Chairman, the government has yet to address the majority of its demands, including the payment of salary backlogs.

“As far as this present government is concerned, once the strike is over, the issue is resolved unknown to them that a strike is a symptom of a problem. They have abandoned the problem. Since we called off the strike based on a court directive, not a single meeting has been called. Not a kobo has been paid,” he said on Thursday.

Despite the government’s stance, Osodeke claims that union members are struggling to meet the academic calendar.

“It is so unfortunate that they don’t have any regard for the Nigerian education system,” Osodeke added.

TETFund

The ASUU president also discussed the recently approved N320.3 billion intervention for public tertiary institutions in 2023. He praised the government for releasing the funds and requested that 90% of the funds be redistributed to tertiary institutions.

“When you check the allocation of about N1.2 billion to universities and others, you find out that the total for all the universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education come to just about N186 billion allocated out of about N320, leaving a balance of N132 billion that has not been accounted for.

“What are we using that N132 billion which is 41% of the total amount of money? Is it for bureaucracy or for what?

“This is what has been happening in TETFund and I think there is a need to examine what exactly is happening at TETFund. The idea of this TETFund when it was negotiated by ASUU was that this money will come and be distributed to the universities, not keeping 41% for whatever purpose.

“I think we need a redistribution of this fund to ensure that it accounts for 90% of what has been approved to go to universities, polytechnic and not kept as bureaucracy or whatever.

“You need to tell the public what TETFund is doing with the balance of N132 billion,” the ASUU chairman said.