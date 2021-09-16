FG Working With Twitter To Resolve Ban – Lai

September 16, 2021 98

The Federal Government is consulting with representatives of microblogging app Twitter to bring a resolution to the Twitter ban that has been in place for over 100 days.

Disclosing this was the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while briefing journalists at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

He described conversations with Twitter representatives as “productive and quite respectful”.

The minister said, “I think even Twitter itself two days ago gave what I will call a progress report on our talks with them, and I think if I want to quote them rightly `it has been productive and quite respectful’.

“And as to the qualifying word for when or how soon, I want to assure you that the time that Twitter operation has been suspended, (I meant) between the time it has been suspended, and when it will be restored is by far, much, much shorter.

“That I can assure you that it is by far in other words, if the operation has been suspended for about 100 days now, I can tell that we’re just actually talking about a few, just a few more days now.

“What we’re trying to do is the changes that have been going on, but we need to dot the ‘i’s’ and cross the ‘t’s’, but I can assure us that we’re not unmindful of the anxiety of Nigerians and both parties are working very hard to put a closure on the matter.

“And like Twitter itself said the changes have been very, very productive on both parties. It has not been advisory at all. And it’s quite respectful.”