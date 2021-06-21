fbpx
FG Willing To Address Agitations In The South-east Through Dialogue – Ngige

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

FG Willing To Address Agitations In The South-east Through Dialogue – Ngige

June 21, 20210171
FG Willing To Address Agitations In The South-east Through Dialogue - Ngige

The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, on Sunday, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, disclosed that his principal is willing to dialogue to address agitations in the south-east.

Government facilities in the south-east sub region have been targets, which has also resulted in the deaths of several seccurity operatives in the same area.

The security agencies accuse the secessionist group, IPOB of complicity in the attacks and deaths, an accusation the group denies.

READ ALSO: Work On Second Niger Bridge To Be Completed In 2022 – FG

Stakeholders in the region and her sympathizers have decried the marginalization of the region, which is fuelling the call for secession in south-east.

The Minister stated that the current administration is working out some modalities to ensure that the people of the south-east do not “feel unwanted” in Nigeria.

“We also looked at the security situation, especially in my zone, the south-east, and we made some proposals to him based on the yearnings on the people, and what the government also wants,” the minister said.

“We are following up with dialogue, which at the end of the day, is what will happen. We have to talk; we have to discuss. Part of the discussion starts tomorrow. The minister of defence, minister of interior, and service chiefs were in Enugu last Saturday and we’re going to do follow-up meetings on that.

“We briefed him and he accepted that dialogue is the way to go in all this. Like I keep on saying, there is a very thin line between perception and reality. So, certain things will be done, at least to assuage the feelings of the people in the area, and make them not feel unwanted.”

About Author

FG Willing To Address Agitations In The South-east Through Dialogue – Ngige
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 8, 20140103

SAFA Dismisses Claims Of Keshi’s Appointment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South African Football Association (SAFA) has risen to refute speculations indicating that Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi has been offered a
Read More
June 18, 2015098

Senate President Denies Reports of N8 Billion Wardrobe Allowance

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that federal lawmakers get N8.64billion wardrobe allowance. He also said there were plans by the Revenue M
Read More
Lekki shootings NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 15, 20200205

Falana Urges FG to Hold Talks with #EndSARS Protesters, Grant Their Demands

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, has asked the Federal Government to hold talks with #EndSARS protesters and grant their demands, the same way it negotiate
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.