FG Will Sanction DisCos Selling Prepaid Meters

December 3, 2020 54

The Federal Government through its Special Adviser to the President on infrastructure, Ahmed Zakari, has revealed that the government will sanction any DisCo official engaged in the sale of prepaid meters to the public.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday, Zakari said the prepaid meters are meant to be provided to customers at no cost.

He added that there is an order that mandates DisCos to reimburse customers who purchase meters through the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) scheme.

“We have made it clear through the regulator’s direct order as well as the intervention from the ministry of power that these meters are to be provided to Nigerians at no cost,” Zakari said.

“Even for meters that will be paid for through the MAP, there is a directive from the regulator to the discos that they need to find a way to reimburse citizens over time.

“If we find any disco or its representatives selling these meters or exploiting Nigerians to be able to get them, we will sanction such DisCo.

“Though it is our belief that everyone will be obliged to do the right thing, we will still be vigilant and monitor developments.”

In October, the federal government said it would install at least one million meters for electricity consumers through its mass metering programme by December.