FG Will Modify N-Power, Include More Beneficiaries – Betta Edu

Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, says plans are in the works to modify the N-Power initiative in order to accommodate more beneficiaries and ensure fast stipend payment.

The N-Power program is a youth-development programme that promotes entrepreneurship.

The minister said in an Abuja statement on Sunday that the initiative will be restarted with a’renewed hope’ idea.

“We will change the modalities so that people will get their delayed stipends, include more people, and relaunch it with a renewed hope concept,” Rasheed Zubair, special adviser, media and publicity, quoted Edu as saying.

She stated that the ministry intends to construct humanitarian centres in each of the country’s 774 local government districts.

She stated that the construction of the hubs will be a long-term goal toward reducing poverty in Nigeria.

Edu stated that the hubs will house domestic commodities that would be supplied at lower prices to Nigerians.

She stated that the ministry would send workers to all LGAs to get feedback, in addition to digitally tracking the palliatives.

According to Edu, the computerized tracking of the palliatives is intended to determine the time, location, home, and individuals to whom they are supplied.

”This is to ensure transparent and effective disbursement of palliatives; we also plan to bring on board independent monitors to ensure the relief materials reached those in need,” the minister said.

“Under my watch, the ministry will address poverty through Job creation, cash transfer to poor Nigerians.

“We will ensure engagement with the Nutrition Department, the establishment of Micro Small and Medium Enterprise and provision of stimulus to their business.”

She told Nigerians that she will respond quickly to the humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

“Nigerians should be assured that all existing empowerment schemes within the National Investment Programme will be restructured to effectively cover more people,” she stated.

Edu informed Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu has massive economic plans in place to address their short and long-term demands.