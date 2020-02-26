FG Will Continue to Invest in Infrastructure to Tackle Deficit, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government will continue to invest heavily in the provision of infrastructure in a bid to confront the deficits facing the country.

President Buhari during a working visit to Ondo State to commission some projects on Tuesday stated that Nigerians have been starved of adequate infrastructure due to long years of neglect and lack of investment.

He gave the assurance that the government will sustain investments in the provision of infrastructure across the country.

“We are confronting the infrastructure deficit head-on.

”At the inception of our administration, we were faced with decayed infrastructure on our road network and railways, because of long years of neglect and lack of investment.

”However, our administration, as a result of our commitment to bridging this deficit, decided to source funds and address the issue,” he stated.

Parts of the projects commissioned in the state include the Ore Interchange Flyover on the Shagamu–Ore–Benin Expressway, Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Ore.

President Buhari said the Ore Interchange projects will boost economic activities in the State, ease traffic congestion as well as reduce accidents often experienced on the major road.

“This project is executed in line with the spirit and drive of the Federal Government which puts great emphasis on infrastructural development across our country, especially in the area of transportation.

“Let me also advise that a maintenance system should be in place to safeguard road users throughout the lifetime of this very impressive fly-over,” he said.

While commissioning the Industrial hub, President Buhari congratulated the Government and people of Ondo State on the remarkable achievement.

“I am impressed with what is on the ground here and anticipate the positive impact this will have on the people of this State.”

“May I also thank our traditional rulers and host community for their tolerance, understanding, and support.

“I ask you all to sustain this cooperation and collaborative effort to ensure this investment expands and succeeds,” he said.

At the industrial hub, the Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredeolu announced that thousands of youth are directly employed in the industrial hub which already has several factories including a medium density fiber (MDF) factory, cassava to ethanol factory, high-density Fibreboard, and plywood production line, and a paper production factory.

“The employment ratio of Nigerians to expatriates here is in the range of 40:1 in favor of Nigerians.

“Our farmers benefit directly from the supply of raw materials, and the multiplier effects have stimulated logistics, hospitality, construction, banking and other service sectors of our economy in Ondo State and Nigeria in general,” he said.

Source: Channels TV