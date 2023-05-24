FG, WHO Launch Response Strategy To Combat Outbreaks

The Federal Government (FG), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has launched a three-pronged strategy to prepare for, detect, and respond to disease outbreaks.

Dr. Godwin Ntadom, Chief Consultant, Epidemiology at the Federal Ministry of Health, launched the program in Damaturu, Yobe State, revealing that the initiative, dubbed ‘Strengthening and Utilizing Response Groups for Emergencies (Surge),’ aims to improve readiness and coordination at all levels.

Yobe, a state still recovering from the Boko Haram assault, is facing both human and ecological disasters.

Despite warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), 74 people were murdered and 30,000 hectares of farmland were submerged by floods in 2022, while 35,000 residents were relocated from their ancestral homes across the state.

Lawan Gana, the Commissioner for Health in Yobe State, commended the initiative, explaining that despite efforts, the state still has a shortage of competent human resources and restricted logistics.

The effort, which has been implemented across the country’s six geographical zones, is expected to build the capacity of public health employees to respond quickly and effectively to all situations.

