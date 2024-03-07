FG Warns DisCos of Licence Revocation Over Blackout

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to power distribution companies (DisCos) regarding the ongoing widespread blackout in Nigeria. The government has threatened to revoke the operating licenses of DisCos found deliberately withholding electricity supply from consumers across the nation.

Despite concerted efforts by the Federal Ministry of Power and electricity generating companies, several DisCos have been accused of failing to distribute power supplied to them by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), resulting in a significant decline in power supply since the beginning of the year.

Communities nationwide have endured prolonged periods of darkness, with towns and cities experiencing weeks of blackout due to the lack of electricity.

In an official statement posted on his X handle, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating power situation despite government interventions. He highlighted the ministry’s findings indicating deliberate non-distribution of electricity by some DisCos within their franchise areas.

Adelabu emphasized the government’s commitment to holding DisCos accountable for their performance, stating that willful non-performance would not be tolerated, and severe consequences, including licence revocation, could be imposed.

Additionally, Adelabu instructed TCN to prioritize repairs of damaged transmission infrastructure to improve supply in affected regions.

Recent reports by The PUNCH revealed that several DisCos failed to distribute a significant amount of allocated electricity between February 1 and 14, 2024. Despite receiving excess load allocation during this period, most DisCos did not utilize the energy allocated to them by TCN.

The minister reiterated his efforts to address the power supply challenges, including settling outstanding debts owed to power generation and gas supply companies, which are expected to improve generation levels nationwide.

Adelabu urged electricity consumers to remain patient as the government works tirelessly to resolve the issues and provide better service to all Nigerians.

As Nigerians eagerly await improvements in the country’s power supply, the government’s warning serves as a reminder of its commitment to ensuring accountability and reliability in the electricity sector.