FG Vows To Protect Digital Platforms

The Federal Government (FG) claimed that it is committed to protecting digital platforms and safeguarding citizens’ trust while online.

On Thursday, Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, addressed at a two-day sensitization program on data privacy and protection in Abuja.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) organized the workshop to educate the public about the requirements of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA).

Tijani stated that in order to advance the country digitally, it is critical to create a system centered on data privacy and protection regulation.

“Data privacy is not just a matter of convenience. It is a fundamental human right and we should care about the data we generate and what it is being used for,” the minister said.

“As we embrace the digital age, it is crucial that personal and sensitive information of our citizens is maintained under the eyes of confidentiality.

“We are committed as a government to ensuring that every Nigerian can trust the digital platforms that he uses, knowing that his personal data will not be misused.

“We are taking proactive steps to strengthen our data protection framework as evident in the setting up of NDPC.

“We are working with stakeholders including the national assembly to enact robust data protection laws that are aligned with international standards.

“We will also normalise the culture of transparency among our citizens so that everyone is fully aware of how his data is used.”

The minister stated that the government will work with all stakeholders to ensure that Nigerians understand their rights and how to secure their digital identities.

Tijani stated that data protection is not solely the government’s job, adding that “every individual should ensure people understand the value of their data and how they can protect themselves.”

He asked data protection officers (DPOs) and ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to secure and safeguard data.

“We must be responsible for this as we are the faces citizens interact with, it is important that we model what we want to see in the society,” he said.

“The digital economy is an era of growth and innovation that requires that we nurture it.”