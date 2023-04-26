FG Urges Nigerians Stranded In Sudan To Avoid Risky Trips

The Federal Government (FG) has expressed sympathy to Nigerians stranded in Sudan, but has urged them against risky travels home.

The advise was given in a joint statement on Tuesday by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Janet Olisa, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.

“The Ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates,” the statement read.

“They can reach the Embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493.

“Furthermore, they are also advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.”

While emphasizing their concern for Nigerians stranded in the North African country, the ministries restated their commitment to working with necessary authorities to ensure the evacuation takes place.

“The Honourable Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development express concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan and empathize with the entire civilian population in the country, including the Nigerian students, and other members of the Nigerian community caught up in the on-going crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces,” they said.

“The Honourable Ministers note with concern that some of these students are trying to find their way to contiguous borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own.”

“On this note, the Honourable Ministers emphasise that concrete plans are underway, to deploy, very shortly, air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens through the identified safe transit areas back home to Nigeria in safety and dignity.”