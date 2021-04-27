fbpx
FG Urged To Support Local Production Of Syringes, Needles

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

FG Urged To Support Local Production Of Syringes, Needles

April 27, 2021086
FG Urged To Support Local Production Of Syringes, Needles

The Federal Government has been called upon to give support to the local production of syringes and needles as opposed to the importation of the products.

This call was made by the Senate at a meeting in Abuja with industry stakeholders present.

Following the resolution to push for the support of the local production of syringes, the Senate Committee on Health alongside the ministry of industry, trade, and investment launched an investigation into claims by members of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association of Nigeria that the government had failed to purchase syringes made in the country.

The Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, was tasked with the development of a policy that “will make it mandatory for all federal health institutions, the FMCs, and teaching hospitals to use locally manufactured syringes and needles.”

In his response, the minister said that the government was in support of the motion, as that would ensure that Nigerians were employed.

Ehanire said, “We are in support of the move to encourage local manufacturing of syringes and needles because it is the best way to create jobs and take Nigerians out of poverty.”

Speaking on the move by the Senate, the President of Medical Devices Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Syringe, Akin Oyediran, assured that the association had the capacity to produce the needed amount of syringes and needles in Nigeria.

He said, “We have the capacity to produce the required syringes and needles that we need in the country.
“One of the manufacturers in Nigeria, the Jubilee Syringe which I am the MD is the largest manufacturers of Syringes in Africa.

“We have just been approached by other countries in Africa to please export our syringes to them. There is no doubt about having the capacity.

“We welcome the move by the Senate asking the minister of health to come up with a policy that would give exclusive rights to the local manufacturers of syringes to produce the products for all federally funded health institutions in Nigeria.

“The local manufacturers are actually the highest supplies of syringes and needles for hospitals. There is no point why government hospitals should use imported syringes when we have the locally manufactured ones.”

Related tags :

About Author

FG Urged To Support Local Production Of Syringes, Needles
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 12, 2015081

Nigeria’s Upstream Sector Investments Under Threat

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indications have emerged that the poor  oil market outlook, characterized by increased output and low crude oil prices has started to discourage crude oil e
Read More
August 2, 20141116

Cavani Refutes Man Utd Move

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani has denied claims he asked to leave the Ligue 1 champions. The 27-year-old Uruguay international cost the French gia
Read More
August 10, 20153110

Stanbic IBTC Shareholders Endorse Scrip Dividend Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Shareholders of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc  have approved a proposal by the Board of Directors to allow shareholders receive new ordinary shares, instead of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.