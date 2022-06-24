FG Uplifts Suspension On International Basketball Competition

The Federal Government (FG) has lifted the suspension on Nigeria’s basketball teams from all international competitions.

This development was made known on Thursday during a news conference by Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Nigeria back on the international scene



The NBBF board remains intact



We thank everyone for their interventions



Lessons have been learnt and moves are on to ensure that things get better



Stakeholders with genuine concerns will be addressed

Abubakar said the lifting of the suspension is based on a letter of appeal from the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), signed by Mister Musa Kida.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, being one that is committed to youth development and desirous of ensuring that they are availed of all opportunities in sports and other endeavors considered the appeal and in the overriding spirit of national interest, love for our youth, and in order to avoid sending basket development into a long period of suspension when NBBF have now committed to the resolution of the issues which precipitated the withdrawal in the first place has approved the return of Nigeria to international basketball immediately,” Abubakar said in a statement after the briefing.

“In securing this approval, of note is the caution that the laws of Nigeria cannot be subjugated to any other law, and every Nigerian entity must respect Nigerian laws and authority governing various sectors. Failure to do this, as with any constitutionally bound sovereign nation will attract sanctions.”

The Permanent Secretary explained that the “appeal letter also critically gave some key undertakings: to immediately set in motion the process of status review or constitutional amendments from stakeholders as collated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development; to set up a high-powered team to reconcile all contending parties in the basketball family at home and abroad, and a commitment to work with the Ministry in the governance and development of basketball among other things.”

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari told the sports ministry to ensure the implementation of the undertakings by the NBBF and “report back to Mr. President on progress”.

Before the reversal of the ban, FIBA had replaced the D’Tigress with Mali ahead of the FIBA Women’s World Cup to be held later in the year.