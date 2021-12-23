FG Unveils Virtual NIN Tokens to Shield Data Of Nigerians

December 23, 2021 104

The Federal Government has unveiled virtual National Identification Number (NIN) tokens.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, during a stakeholders workshop on the ‘NIN Tokenization Solution’ hosted by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The virtual NIN is a tokenised version of a person’s actual NIN, which another party verifying the number cannot retain and use in a way that puts the individual’s data privacy at risk.

The virtual national identification number (NIN) tokens last for 72 hours after being generated.

NIN holders can use the virtual NIN when verifying their identity with third party agents or enterprise that require a confirmation of their identity before offering them a service (banks, airports, shopping delivery, among others).

According to Pantami the NIN tokenisation is targeted at protecting the personal information of citizens.

He stated that full implementation would begin next year.

“The Federal Government has adopted the solution to ensure the privacy of personally identifiable information of individuals during verification transactions and to reduce incidences of illegal retrieval, usage, transfer, and storage of NIN. Full implementation commences 1st January 2022,” Pantami said.

Represented at the event by Aliyu Aziz, NIMC director-general, Pantami explained that “the NIN Tokenization solution is a feature of the NIN Verification Service (NVS) which is aimed at providing enhanced data protection for the personal information of persons registered into the National Identity Database (NIDB) and issued a NIN.”

“The resources for the protection of this sensitive data includes the Improved NIN Slip, USerID, MobileID, NIN hashing and the issuance of a unique virtual NIN by the ID holder to anyone who wishes to verify their identity.

“The purpose of the NIN Tokenization is to provide a coded representation (“pseudonymization”) of the actual NIN for which another party verifying the identity of the registered person cannot retain and use in a way that puts the individual’s data privacy at risk.

“Depending on the use cases, this may be via the hash contained in the Improved NIN Slip, the 2 varying hashes contained in the MobileID application, the UserID (which is available instantly to anyone issued a NIN, irrespective of whether they have a device or not), and of course, the one-time use Virtual NIN token.”

The token can be generated via the MWS: NIMC MobileID app or via USSD (3463YourNINAgentCode#)