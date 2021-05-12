FG Unveils Policy To Tackle Phone Theft, Crime

May 12, 2021 132

In order to discourage mobile phone theft and their use for crimes, the Federal Government has introduced Device Management System (DMS).

The DMS, which will be managed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will serve as a repository for all registered mobile phones’ International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) and owners of such devices.

The IMEI is an 15-digit unique number for mobile devices that identifies each individual mobile device and its model specification and can be used in tracking of stolen phones stolen.

As contained in the revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card registration obtained by BizWatch Nigeria on Tuesday, the DMS will serve as a database for sharing information on stolen devices across all networks.

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the Device Management System should be implemented within three months.

How Does It Work?

IMEIs of mobile phones that have been reported as either stolen or illegal will be shared through the DMS to all the MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9mobile and other network operators.

This will ensure that such devices do not work even if different SIM Cards are inserted in those devices.

DMS will also provide access to all operators to cross-check the IMEIs and their status before allowing a device to become active on their network.

Registered mobile phone technicians will also be provided with an interface to check IMEIs and ensure it has not been reported as stolen or illegal before they render their technical services.

Benefits of DMS

NCC will register and capture the IMEIs of all mobile phones and other smart devices on the DMS

It will ensure all un-registered devices do not work in any of the Networks in Nigeria

It will ensure every reported IMEIs for stolen and illegal mobile phones and other smart devices are blacklisted and shared with all operators across all networks

It will mitigate mobile phone theft and reduce theft of mobile phones and other smart devices in Nigeria

It will blacklist and render all stolen mobile phones and other smart devices valueless in the Nigerian Mobile Phones Market

It will ease the use of mobile phones and other smart devices in all public places without fear of been attacked by mobile phone snatchers

This policy aligns with global standards as the GSMA, a global body for mobile operators worldwide, has a backlist service which enables about 119 mobile operators across 41 countries to share information on stolen devices every day.