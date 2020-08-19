FG Unveils Gas Transportation Network Code

The Federal Government has launched a Gas Transportation Network Code which is a set of guidelines for the transport of gas across the country.

This was released in a statement by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The government says the codes were introduced in a bid to deepen the embrace, acceptability, and utilization of Gas amongst Nigerians.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva said, last week at the Petroleum Development Training Fund (PTDF) Towers in Abuja, that the implementation of the code would guide the operations of the Gas Transportation Network system and would deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas market and also boost economic productivity in the country.

He added that the guidelines would improve Nigeria’s gas supply to power, growth of Gas Based Industries (GBIs) with sustained penetration of the three streams of Gas-domestic LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas).

Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engineer Sarki Auwalu also added that the guidelines would attract investors and boost productivity in Nigeria’s Gas Value Chain.

Source: VON