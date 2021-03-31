fbpx
FG Unveils First Express Passport Processing Centre

March 31, 20210130
The Federal Government has unveiled the express passport processing centre of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The centre, dubbed the “premium passport processing centre”, is expected to cater to Nigerians seeking to obtain their passports within a maximum of 72 hours.

At the unveiling of the centre in Abuja on Tuesday, Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, said the facility is the first of its kind, adding that other centres will be open across the country.

He also categorised the offers available, stating that the speed of the passport processing is based on the option selected.

“It is a first of many more to be established and designed to offer specialised services to Nigerians,” Aregbesola said.

“Every Nigerian has the right to a Nigerian passport and it is our responsibility to put it in the hands of anyone desirous of it within the shortest possible time, without stress. The passport should be available in a maximum 72 hours of a successful application.

“Where there are issues, the applicant must be notified within 48 hours. It will also afford Nigerians the opportunity of getting their passports within 24 hours, at the high premium service and 72 hours at the ordinary premium service, albeit with added value and a little bit of extra cost.

“A centre like this is necessary to reduce stress. Secondly, by minimising human contact, it eliminates the prospect of corruption.

“The commencement of the operations of this world-class facility will offer Nigerians services of convenience and pleasure by taking away the hitherto stress in the conventional passport offices.”

On his part, Muhammed Babandede, NIS comptroller-general, promised that the centre will offer “effective and efficient passport services to applicants”.

