FG, UN To Establish Digital Agric Platform For Women

The Federal Government says it will work with the United Nations (UN) Women on its digital agricultural platform to maximize its benefits for Nigeria’s rural women farmers.

The announcement was made by Pauline Tallen, minister of women affairs, in a statement issued on Wednesday while receiving Beatrice Eyong, UN Women’s country representative in Nigeria.

A data-driven enterprise platform that combines an open source end-to-end cloud-based and mobile-enabled supply chain system to connect women farmers to information, finance, and markets is one of the UN Women’s digital farming initiatives.

The innovation provides women farmers with a 360-degree view of the entire business lifecycle and equipment to assist farmers in avoiding distress selling, receiving higher prices, and reducing post-harvest losses.

Tallen stated that the digital platform is in line with the ministry’s World Bank-supported project on women’s economic empowerment known as the “Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP).”

She stated that poverty was the most pressing issue confronting women and urged the government and other stakeholders to prioritize and direct resources toward resolving it.

“If the government could focus more on empowering women, it will not only change the lives of women alone but jump-start the economy,” she said.

“More resources should be devoted to women empowerment projects. Once a woman is empowered, the home and lifestyle of her family will change, and the nation will be healthier and better off.”