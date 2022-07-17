FG Trains Monitors For Social Development Programmes

Over 30 independent monitors were taught by the federal government on how to examine the ongoing cash transfer, home-grown school food program, N-power, and other projects in Delta state.

Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, announced this on Thursday in Asaba.

Farouq, represented by Delta Team leader Margret Chuka-Ogwuche, stated that the National Social Investments Programmes Independent Monitors would be monitoring programs at the community level in schools, households, and market clusters with a focus on ensuring that the NSIPs’ primary objectives are met.

“The training and onboarding of Stream Two Independent Monitors began on June 9, 2022, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, and we are here to carry it out,” she stated.

“Today, we trained 30 in Delta, and the Ministry provided working tools in the form of tablets for them to carry out their monitoring activities in the field.” Monitors are one of the most important components of the NSIP, and the Ministry places special emphasis on ensuring its programmes are closely monitored.

“The program is very important and strategic as we train the additional men and women that will serve as stream two monitors. They will be given the prerequisite training and receive engagement letters and tablets as working tools for monitoring the programme.

“They will monitor our programmes in Delta State which includes N-POWER, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme.

“For instance, the monitor can go to the school and ascertain how many pupils we are feeding, the quality of the food, evaluate them and send us the data.”

She charged the appointees to listen attentively and use the resources and working tools to be provided judiciously.