FG Trains Farmers On Climate Change To Ensure Food Security

April 29, 20220140
No less than  1,440 farmers from 70 villages across six states in the Southwest region of Nigeria have been trained In smart farming. The tutoring was designed for climate change enhancement, which is expected to leverage food security in the country.

Sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETF) the training, amongst other things, was aimed at giving the selected farmers access to early warning systems and information dissemination platforms.

According to lead researcher Dr. John Oyedepo, who led other researchers drawn from the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB0, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital the training was also aimed at assisting the country in achieving food security and improving the economic status of the farmers.

His words: “The project trained 1,440 farmers from 70 villages across the six states on smart farming with access to early warning system and information dissemination platforms.

“The farmers, through the research outcome, also have access to weather information websites, online radio and other small phone-enabled applications aimed at providing useful information on farming activities.

“The other thing we also did is  to give them other interventions, like  irrigation,  so that in case we have a prolonged  drought, they will be able to go to farms and  still produce something.”

Speaking of ensuring food insecurity in the country, he said the plan was to train 65,000 farmers across the South-West.

“When we have about 65,000 farmers operating one hectare of a farm successfully, you can imagine what quantity of food will be injected into the country.

“Incidentally, our food balance sheet is not clear and Nigeria is growing with a population of over 200 million, yet we are not able to feed ourselves. We are still importing, so by now if we have things like irrigation, it is a  full package and you will see that more food will be produced,” he added.

