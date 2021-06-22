fbpx
FG To Woo Agric, Tourism Investors To Jigawa State

June 22, 2021
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has pledged support to the government of Jigawa State to woo investors to the state to tap into its agricultural and tourism opportunities.

He said this on a courtesy visit to the state Governor, Muhammad Badaru, at the state capital, Dutse on Monday.

The minister said, “We will do everything humanly possible to see how we can support Jigawa to woo investors to tap from the state agricultural opportunities and promote its cultural tourism.

“The governor’s laudable initiative for the start-ups business in goats rearing, designed for rural widows when he assumed duty in 2015 was indeed a genius of its kind in the country.”

Badaru, on the other hand, commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the various intervention programmes initiated in the state.

He noted that the state’s agricultural success story was supported by the Buhari-led administration’s policy on agriculture.

Badaru said, “The numerous interventions have helped states to execute and complete many projects.

“The state success story on agriculture is a result of Buhari’s national agricultural policy which also brought about quality fertiliser at affordable price to farmers.

“I want to appeal to the minister to convey our gratitude to the president for being there for us, I can proudly say that Jigawa is now the third largest rice producer in the country.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

