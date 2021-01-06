fbpx
FG To Use Unclaimed Dividends, Dormant Account Balances

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Uncategorized

FG To Use Unclaimed Dividends, Dormant Account Balances

January 6, 2021011
FG to use unclaimed dividends, dormant account balances

Starting from January this year, the Federal Government will begin to utilise the unclaimed dividends in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and account balances of dormant bank accounts.

As part of the provisions in the newly enacted Finance Act 2020, the funds would be held in an Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund managed by the Debt Management Office and could be used to meet crisis-related needs of the government.

The Act stipulated that the dormant account must have been idle for a minimum of six years.

READ ALSO: JAMB Reopens Admission Portal

It added that the unclaimed dividend and unutilised amounts in a dormant bank would be transferred to the Fund by either the company, registrar of deposit money bank.

Securities dealers in the Nigerian capital market have projected that unclaimed dividends would hit N200 billion by the end of 2020.

Section 77, subsection (2) of the Act stated, “From the commencement of this Act, any unclaimed dividend of a public limited liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and any unutilised amounts in a dormant bank account maintained in or by a deposit money bank which has remained unclaimed or utilised for a period of not less than six years from the date of declaring the dividend or domiciling the funds in a bank account shall be transferred to the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.”

It stated official bank accounts belonging to the Federal Government, States or Local Governments, or any ministry, department, or agency were exempted from this law.

READ ALSO: 5 Ways To Recover From Your December Spending

The Securities and Exchange Commission had kicked against this provision in the Finance Bill 2020 that prescribes that unclaimed dividends be handed over to the federal government as trustee.

Speaking at the public hearing of the bill organised by the Senate Committee on Finance, the Head of Department, SEC, Abdulkadir Abbas, opposed the government’s plan to supervise the unclaimed dividends, saying the  Investment Securities Act mandated the commission to protect the interest of investors.





About Author

FG To Use Unclaimed Dividends, Dormant Account Balances
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

March 6, 2014019

Firm to Invest $30m in Food, Drink Industries

An indigenous technology company, Bio-Organics Nutrient Systems Limited has disclosed that it purchased over $30 million worth of Vitamin A, both for the flour industry and for the fortification of ma
Read More
August 11, 2014020

Wenger Lauds Arsenal’s Community Shield Victory

Arsene Wenger, Arsenal manager has said he was excited at the game his team played warmed up for the Premier League season. The Gunners recorded an emphatic 3-0 Community Shield win over champions Man
Read More
July 2, 2013026

Nigeria Technopreneurs Develop App for Blood Donation

A team of techies and health professionals using technology to revolutionize the way blood donation is done in Nigeria recently  had a three day hackathon  to commemorate the 2013 World Blood Donor Da
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon