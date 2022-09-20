FG To Use Tech To Solve Rail, Road Insecurities

According to Mu’azu Sambo, the minister of transportation, plans have been reached to use technology and quick action by the appropriate security authorities to address long-term rail and, consequently, road security concerns.

Sambo, said “I have studied several recommendations and proposals and have settled for one which will give a long-term solution that will cover both rail nd road security and after testing this in the coming weeks it will be a template for the entire country. We are also working with relevant agencies to ensure the release of those in captivity”

Sambo part of the reasons for the courtesy visit to her was to solicit assistance and opportunities for the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

He commended her, adding that Nigerians were proud of her back home and every Nigerian would love to be associated with her.

“The task is not easy, but honestly, you are doing us proud indeed, we pray for strength, resilience and wisdom as you discharge your duties,” he said.

Earlier, the deputy secretary general hinted that she had families who had employees who lost their lives in the ill-fated train attack and some were still in captivity.