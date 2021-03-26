FG To Support Farmers With N600bn In Anticipation Of Rainy Season

March 26, 2021 96

Farmers will be supported with the sum of N600 billion to enhance food production ahead of the year’s rainy season.

This disclosure was made by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Thursday.

The release of the fund was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, as farmers look to boost food production in the face of insecurity.

In the same vein, Buhari also kick-started the rice pyramids in Gombe State, on Thursday.

The pyramid would house 200,000 bags of rice weighing 50 kg.

Speaking as the president’s proxy, the Vice-Chairman, National Food Security Council (NFSC), Abubakar Bagudu, who is also the governor of Kebbi State, said that the rice pyramid “marks a magnificent return of the pyramid in Nigeria.

“This is the third event that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria has hosted across the country starting from the one in Niger and Kebbi states and others are lined up.”

He added, “Just two weeks ago, N30 billion was approved as support to 350,000 people who were affected by flooding in 2020. This support will ensure that the farmers are insured so that they will face less risk in the future.”