fbpx
FG To Support Farmers With N600bn In Anticipation Of Rainy Season

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSNEWSNEWSLETTER

FG To Support Farmers With N600bn In Anticipation Of Rainy Season

March 26, 2021096
FG To Support Farmers With N600bn In Anticipation Of Rainy Season

Farmers will be supported with the sum of N600 billion to enhance food production ahead of the year’s rainy season.

This disclosure was made by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Thursday.

The release of the fund was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, as farmers look to boost food production in the face of insecurity.

In the same vein, Buhari also kick-started the rice pyramids in Gombe State, on Thursday.

The pyramid would house 200,000 bags of rice weighing 50 kg.

READ ALSO: Aviation Sector Received Over N100bn For Development – Minister

Speaking as the president’s proxy, the Vice-Chairman, National Food Security Council (NFSC), Abubakar Bagudu, who is also the governor of Kebbi State, said that the rice pyramid “marks a magnificent return of the pyramid in Nigeria.

“This is the third event that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria has hosted across the country starting from the one in Niger and Kebbi states and others are lined up.”

He added, “Just two weeks ago, N30 billion was approved as support to 350,000 people who were affected by flooding in 2020. This support will ensure that the farmers are insured so that they will face less risk in the future.”

About Author

FG To Support Farmers With N600bn In Anticipation Of Rainy Season
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS
February 7, 2013067

Reviewed Basic Curriculum To Reduce Subjects

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Minister of State for Education Barrister Nyesom Wike said the usual practice is to review curriculum after five years but the basic education curriculum ha
Read More
China’s $70b coming to Nigeria NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 29, 2016071

Senate Summons Kachikwu Over Lingering Fuel Scarcity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate, on Monday, March 28, summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, to appear before it today, over the lingering fuel sc
Read More
September 27, 2016072

Caverton Loses N28.8billion as Stock Plunges to 95kobo/Share

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investors in Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, provider of marine, aviation and logistics services to oil and gas companies in Nigeria have lost 90 per c
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.