FG to Supply 5 Billion Cubic Feet of Gas to Domestic, Export Markets

The Nigerian Federal Government has affirmed its commitment to providing a daily supply of 5 billion cubic feet of gas to both domestic and export markets. The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made this announcement during the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) Authority Committee of Ministers (COM) meeting held in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Minister Ekpo assured member countries, including Benin, Togo, and Ghana, that Nigeria would consistently deliver gas to meet their domestic energy requirements. The pledge was part of the broader Decade of Gas Initiative, with the goal of developing and commercializing over 5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of gas for both local consumption and export markets.

Highlighting key initiatives such as the Nigerian Gas Expansion Program (NGEP) and the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative, Ekpo emphasized the country’s strategic shift from an oil-based to a gas-based economy.

“The above initiatives will ensure a continuous supply of reliable gas to WAGP through N-Gas Limited, which has been instrumental in commercializing Eastern gas,” stated Ekpo.

To guarantee a steady gas supply through N-Gas Limited to the WAGP, Ekpo reiterated the commitment to commercializing Eastern gas resources. He pledged support for N-Gas Limited and other participants in the value chain, specifically mentioning the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC). This support aims to address challenges within the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS).

Ekpo also highlighted ongoing projects by NGIC designed to resolve ELPS pressure issues. These projects include linking gas resources from the eastern region with demand regions in the western and northern parts of Nigeria. Additionally, midline compressors will be installed to comprehensively address pressure challenges in the system.

The Minister underscored the Nigerian government’s dedication to fostering unity in the West African sub-region and ensuring energy stability through the West African gas pipeline system. He emphasized Nigeria’s current focus on gas as the primary fuel source and ongoing initiatives to maximize the country’s abundant natural gas resources.

Ekpo highlighted the significance of initiatives like the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) program and the Nigerian Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), both designed to promote the transition from liquid fuels to gas for automobiles and other sectors.

Addressing concerns about cooking gas prices, Ekpo recently convened a meeting involving NNPCL, NMDPRA, and Chevron. Stressing the urgency of finding solutions before the Christmas holidays, he emphasized the importance of Chevron’s efforts to boost local LPG production during the festive season to enhance supply and prevent hardship for Nigerians.