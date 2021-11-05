fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

FG To Spend N7.4trn On 854 Highway Projects Across Six Geo-political Zones – Fashola

November 5, 2021043
FG To Spend N7.4trn On 854 Highway Projects Across Six Geo-political Zones - Fashola

The Federal Government has stated that it will be spending the sum of N7.43 trillion on 854 highway projects across the six geo-political zones in the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated this on Wednesday during his defense of the ministry’s budget before the house of representatives committee on works.

He noted that the projects were expected to be funded through the Presidential Infrastructure Fund, Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme (RIDRITCS), the sovereign Sukuk fund, and multilateral loans.

He stated that the target of the 2022 budget was on the completion of some priority road projects, especially those on route A1-A9.

READ ALSO: Subsidy Gulps 31% Of NNPC’s Revenue – Report

Route A1-A9 are roads and bridges that lead to the ports and major agricultural hubs attracting vehicles carrying heavy goods in the zones.

“In view of the wide disparity between the actual 2022 indicative cost of execution of highway projects of N1,384,622,535,379.62 and the actual budget envelope of N282,636,433,510.69, the prioritization of funding in the 2022 budget becomes imperative in order to make an appreciable impact,” Fashola said.

“Accordingly, the focus of the 2022 Budget proposals of the Ministry is on completion of some priority road projects, especially those on Route A1-A9.

“Secondly, the Ministry has identified some strategic road projects that have already attained some appreciable percentage completion and slated them for completion within the period 2021-2023.”

Fashola while presenting the ministry’s N450 billion 2022 budget proposal, stated that from the total amount, N382 billion was for capital expenditure; N627 billion was for overhead and N10 billion was for personnel cost.

About Author

FG To Spend N7.4trn On 854 Highway Projects Across Six Geo-political Zones – Fashola
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

World Bank INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 12, 20190209

Extremely Poor People Will Live In Africa by 2030 – World Bank

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Globally, extreme poverty has dropped to 700 million at the last count, that is down from much higher levels in the 1990s and 2000s. But the number of peopl
Read More
UK Tops Nigeria's Source Of Capital Investment For Q2 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 14, 20210579

Household Final Consumption Expenditure Grew By 20.76% In Q4 2020 – NBS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed that household final consumption expenditure rose by 20.76 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was
Read More
November 9, 20160215

“10million Illegal Miners Operate in Nigeria” – Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There are about six to 10 million illegal miners operating in Nigeria, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, November 8. A
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.