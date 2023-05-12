FG To Spend ₦22.4bn On Convicts’ Meal

The Federal Government (FG) announced that ₦22.4 billion will be spent to feed convicts in correctional facilities around the country.

This was revealed by Dr Shuaib Belgore, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, during a two-day High Conference on Decongestion and Corrections Management in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to Belgore, the fund is authorized for in the Appropriation Act for 2023.

He stated that the population of the custodial facilities has steadily increased, with at least 80% of the convicts awaiting trial.

According to him, there are 244 custodial facilities in the United States, with a total inmate population of 75,507, resulting in 82 of them being overcrowded.

He said that there are 73,821 male detainees and 1,686 female inmates.

Of the 75,507 inmates, 52,436 are awaiting trial, 23,071 are convicted, and 3,322 are on death row.