FG to Sell off $23 million Presidential Jet

As it continues to face dwindling revenue due to the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on oil prices, the Federal Government has put one of the jets in the Presidential fleet up for sale.

The Hawker 4000 aircraft with registration number 5N-FGX/: RC 066 was advertised for sale in a call for bid published in some newspapers yesterday.

Aviation sources put the value of a new Hawker 4000 aircraft at about USD23million.

The advert said the jet, which has been in use since December 2011, has capacity for nine passengers and three crew members, and a range of 3,190-nautical mile flown.

It said interested buyers should inspect the aircraft at the Presidential air fleet’s hangar located at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Interested buyers were also requested to submit their closed bid to the committee for sale of aircraft at the office of the national security adviser (NSA) alongside a bank draft of $50,000.

“Please note that all bids must be submitted within one week of this publication. Background check is required as a pre-qualification for the bid. Prospective bidders, who want to inspect the aircraft, will be granted access within one week from this advertisement,” bid advertisement reads in part.

In 2016, the Federal Government also put up two presidential aircraft — Falcon 7X executive jet and Hawker 4000 — for sale.

The Presidential fleet is known to gulp resources for a country with the highest rate of extreme poverty and where healthcare remains a luxury.

Source: Ships & Ports