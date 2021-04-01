FG To Secure 70 Million Single-Shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines

April 1, 2021 84

The Federal Government disclosed intentions to secure another 70 million single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

This disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to Reuters.

He stated that the government was still in the process of acquiring the vaccines as it is still in talks with the African Union (AU).

Shuaib also said that the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines would replace the AstraZenaca vaccines.

He said, “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to get up to 70 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson this year. This is yet to be finalised but these are some of the advanced conversations that are going on between Nigeria and the African Union.

READ ALSO: FG Says COVID-19 Vaccination To Gulp N296bn

“Some of the allocations that we were supposed to get for the AstraZeneca will be replaced by the Johnson and Johnson.”

Recall that Nigeria received an initial 3.94 million COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX facility.

The Nigerian government later received a batch of 300,000 doses of vaccines from the 1.4 million doses allocated to Nigeria by the AU.