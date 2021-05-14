FG To Revive Special Terrorism Courts – Malami

May 14, 2021 106

Nigeria’s Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, has stated that the Federal Government will revive special terrorism prosecution courts in the country.

The effort is geared towards addressing the country’s security challenge, this is according to a statement released by Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to Malami, which was issued on Thursday

“The federal government is committed to ending insecurity in the country. The courts are to bring to book all those found guilty in connection with terrorism, so as to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement read.

“In addition to the prosecution of 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers, the measures taken by the government will counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.”

On April 30, 2013, Ibrahim Auta, the former chief judge of the federal high court, made a practice direction that amended the order 48 rule 4 of the federal high court (civil procedure) rule 2009, which took effect on June 3, 2013.

The practice direction was intended to fast-track criminal trials relating to offences of terrorism, kidnapping, trafficking in persons, rape, corruption, and money laundering cases, and ensure that delays in criminal trials are largely eliminated.

Under this practice, the court shall ensure that criminal cases are fully ready for trial before hearing dates are agreed, in order to minimise undue adjournments and delays.

Parties involved in the trials are also expected to focus only on important matters relating to their cases.