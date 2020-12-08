fbpx
FG To Revive Ajaokuta Steel Company

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MANUFACTURINGNEWSNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

FG To Revive Ajaokuta Steel Company

December 8, 2020019

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Oluwatoyin Akinlade on Monday said that the Federal Government is working to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and National Iron Ore Mining Company Limited at the same time.

Akinlade disclosed this when she paid a working visit to the two companies to ascertain their levels of preparedness ahead of the arrival of a team from Russia scheduled to technically audit the firms.

She said in a statement issued in Abuja by the Assistant Director, Press, Timothy Akpoili, that the Federal Government was committed to resuscitating both companies.

The permanent secretary said the ministry wants the two companies to begin full operations soon.

She was quoted as saying, “Ajaokuta is the future, the bedrock of Nigeria’s development. The resuscitation must be done, and can be done.”

Akinlade noted that Ajaokuta without NIOMCO was like a car without tyres, hence efforts were being made to resuscitate both companies at the same time to achieve the desired result.

READ ALSO: Top 25 Global Banks Lose $0.1 trillion Market Capital in Q3 2020

In October 2019 in Sochi, Russia, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to resuscitate and complete Ajaokuta Steel Company.

“One of the strategies in that process is the technical audit of the installed equipment,” the ministry said in its statement.

The Sole Administrator, NIOMCO, Nkechika Augustus, told the permanent secretary that the mandate of the company was to provide the basic raw material for iron and steel production.

He said NIOMCO was required to supply Ajaokuta Steel with 2.15 million tonnes of iron ore concentrate with an iron content of 63 to 64 per cent in its first phase of operation, during which the firm would be expected to produce 1.3 million tonnes of steel.

Related tags :

About Author

FG To Revive Ajaokuta Steel Company
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

PSG NEWSLETTERSPORTS
November 3, 2018042

Mbappe, Neymar Grab Late Goals to Sink Lille

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored late goals to give Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win over nearest challengers Lille as the French champions extended to 12 games their perfect start to the season at the en
Read More
August 13, 2020090

PTECSSAN Issues 14-day Ultimatum to MTN over Alleged Anti-labour Activities

The Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has expressed frustration over what it described as demoralising anti-labour activities by MTN Nigeria and issu
Read More
July 9, 201408

‘Reforms Driving Inflow of Investments into Nigeria’-Dr Alade

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Sarah Alade has stated that the ongoing reforms in some critical sectors of the Nigerian economy is a major factor encouraging investment into
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon