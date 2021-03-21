fbpx
FG To Repair Burnt Lagos Airport Link Bridge

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTIONTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

FG To Repair Burnt Lagos Airport Link Bridge

March 21, 2021092
FG to concession 12 highways to private firms

The Federal Government is set to commence the rehabilitation of the burnt Lagos Airport link bridge this month.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, said this during a technical inspection of roads and housing projects in Lagos.

The Airport link bridge was gutted by a tanker fire in January and the bridge had since been closed to vehicular movements, making motorists face difficulties along the route.

While disclosing that the rehabilitation work would begin before the end of March, he said the procurement of necessary raw materials was already ongoing.

Hussaini said, “The fund meant for this project is already in the budget; it is part of the emergency provisions. Technical evaluation and integrity tests have been concluded on the project. We are currently in the procurement process.”

“So, by the end of March, the contractor will move to site.”

He described the bridge as an international link, adding that the Federal Government was aware of the difficulties being faced by the public due to its closure.

READ ALSO: US Restates Unavailability Of Drop Box In Nigeria

Hussaini said, “There is a need for us to display good maintenance culture in using public facilities. We also need to regulate the activities of tankers carrying petroleum products.

“I think we need to be more cautious; we can all see the extent of damage on this bridge; we can also see the impact on the people. The Federal Government is committed to the upgrading of infrastructure in Lagos State.’’

He also noted that illegal structures evacuated from the right of way of the airport flyover had returned but that they would be removed.

Hussaini added that the long-term plan to include beautification and lighting on the ongoing Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki reconstruction and rehabilitation project would eliminate encroachment on the right of way.

About Author

FG To Repair Burnt Lagos Airport Link Bridge
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

December 1, 2016073

Stock Market Soars to N8.689trillion As Bull Recovers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Market, on Wednesday, November 30, glided back into the North after five long days of intense bear momentum. As a result, market capitali
Read More
September 2, 2013062

Madrid Breaks World Transfer Record,Signs Bale For €100m

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Spanish football club, Real Madrid has broken the world transfer record signing Tottenham’s forward Gareth Bale for a whooping sum of €100m. The Welsh
Read More
COVEREntrepreneurship
May 2, 2016063

SMEs To Benefit From MTN Business Cloud Services

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram MTN Business has unveiled a new cloud delivery platform in Nigeria, which will enable SMEs access cloud services with greater ease. The applications on the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.