FG To Repair Burnt Lagos Airport Link Bridge

The Federal Government is set to commence the rehabilitation of the burnt Lagos Airport link bridge this month.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, said this during a technical inspection of roads and housing projects in Lagos.

The Airport link bridge was gutted by a tanker fire in January and the bridge had since been closed to vehicular movements, making motorists face difficulties along the route.

While disclosing that the rehabilitation work would begin before the end of March, he said the procurement of necessary raw materials was already ongoing.

Hussaini said, “The fund meant for this project is already in the budget; it is part of the emergency provisions. Technical evaluation and integrity tests have been concluded on the project. We are currently in the procurement process.”

“So, by the end of March, the contractor will move to site.”

He described the bridge as an international link, adding that the Federal Government was aware of the difficulties being faced by the public due to its closure.

Hussaini said, “There is a need for us to display good maintenance culture in using public facilities. We also need to regulate the activities of tankers carrying petroleum products.

“I think we need to be more cautious; we can all see the extent of damage on this bridge; we can also see the impact on the people. The Federal Government is committed to the upgrading of infrastructure in Lagos State.’’

He also noted that illegal structures evacuated from the right of way of the airport flyover had returned but that they would be removed.

Hussaini added that the long-term plan to include beautification and lighting on the ongoing Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki reconstruction and rehabilitation project would eliminate encroachment on the right of way.