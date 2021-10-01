FG To Release Spectrum For 5G Deployment

October 1, 2021 63

The Federal Government has said that it would release the available spectrum through the National Spectrum Management Council (NSMC) for the deployment of 5G.

Disclosing this was the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, at the Annex building of the NCC in Abuja at the 2021 Nigeria Internet Governance Forum (NIGF).

Pantami noted the possibilities that would follow the deployment of 5G in the country, noting its advantages to various sectors.

He described the poor penetration of broadband in the country, stating that only 10 percent of residents of rural communities have access to broadband infrastructure globally.

He said, “AT the National Spectrum Management Council, we have discussed the issue extensively and decided to release spectrum that are available for 5G deployment.

“The Council will release the spectrum to NCC that will administer them to Nigerians on behalf of federal government and make sure it reach all the operators, so that we will be able to have 5G services.

“This will increase broadband penetration and also the speed because 5G is at least 20 times faster than 4G when it is available. This will be useful for our education, health, security management and governance and many more.

“We must ensure that 5G is not used against the nation and its unity. Let us use it for the good of our country and benefit of all. There is a lot to be done in terms of broadband penetration because as it is today, in rural communities, only 10 percent have access to fixed broadband infrastructure globally.’’

He also said: “In addition, we have been addressing the issues which help to increase the cost of broadband in the country. For example, before now, the charges for Right of Way, RoW was 6000 per linear metre but now, it has dropped by more than 98 percent, while some states even charge as low as 145 per linear meter.”