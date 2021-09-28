fbpx

FG To Recieve 3.5m Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines From US

September 28, 20210200
The Federal Government revealed on Monday that it is expecting over 3.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from the United States (US), as part of measures to ensure all Nigerians get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, said notable progress is being made in the area of vaccines.

“Over 3.5 million doses of Pfizer are being expected from the US Government this month while about four million doses of AstraZeneca are being expected early next month,” he said.

“Nigeria will be receiving over one million doses of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) shipments on a monthly basis. The PSC is committed to accessing enough vaccines for the 70% eligible persons in the country in record time.”

Travel Protocols

Mustapha said the PSC has taken note of the challenges raised by travellers who visit the National International Travel Portal in compliance with travel protocols.

He lamented that some airport staff were not diligent in the discharge of their duties with respect to the quarantine procedure.

According to him, the PSC “has similarly noted with dismay, fraudulent activities perpetrated at our international airports by on-duty staff, who extort money out of those who equally wish to evade quarantine requirement.”

He added, “On the United Kingdom advisory on COVID-19 vaccines and changes to international travel rules, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria has stated that the UK government, of course, supports the vaccination programme in the country with vaccines irrespective of where they were manufactured.

“They will, however, open up international travels using a standardised COVID-19 vaccination certification process, to allow for ease of travels from countries – Nigeria inclusive.”

