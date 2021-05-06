FG To Raise $250m For National Carrier, Nigeria Air

May 6, 2021 103

The Federal Government is expected to raise $250 million from private investors for the proposed national carrier, Nigerian Air.

The Ministry of Aviation made this known in a statement while giving an update on the Aviation Development Roadmap of the present government administration following criticisms over the delay in the implementation of the project.

The proposed national carrier was unveiled in July 2018 in Farnborough, the United Kingdom, and with operations planned to commence in December 2018 but was later suspended before the commencement date.

“$250 million approximately is to be raised to start up the airline by private investors,” the document stated.

The ministry stated that the next phase would be the placement of Request For Qualification (RFQ) in reputable local and international media platforms.

The document listed six projects in the aviation industry that are part of the roadmap, including the establishment of a national carrier to replace the defunct Nigeria Airways; the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility; the Airport Concession; the Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) and establishment of Aerotropolis, among others.

The ministry explained that the project development phase had been complete with the development of the outline business case (OBC) and subsequent issuance of a compliance certificate by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

“A preferred partner has been selected and negotiations will commence soon,” it said.