fbpx
FG To Raise $250m For National Carrier, Nigeria Air

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER

FG To Raise $250m For National Carrier, Nigeria Air

May 6, 20210103
FG To Raise $250m For National Carrier, Nigeria Air

The Federal Government is expected to raise $250 million from private investors for the proposed national carrier, Nigerian Air.

The Ministry of Aviation made this known in a statement while giving an update on the Aviation Development Roadmap of the present government administration following criticisms over the delay in the implementation of the project.

The proposed national carrier was unveiled in July 2018 in Farnborough, the United Kingdom, and with operations planned to commence in December 2018 but was later suspended before the commencement date.

“$250 million approximately is to be raised to start up the airline by private investors,” the document stated.

The ministry stated that the next phase would be the placement of Request For Qualification (RFQ) in reputable local and international media platforms.

The document listed six projects in the aviation industry that are part of the roadmap, including the establishment of a national carrier to replace the defunct Nigeria Airways; the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility; the Airport Concession; the Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) and establishment of Aerotropolis, among others.

The ministry explained that the project development phase had been complete with the development of the outline business case (OBC) and subsequent issuance of a compliance certificate by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

“A preferred partner has been selected and negotiations will commence soon,” it said.

About Author

FG To Raise $250m For National Carrier, Nigeria Air
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

March 17, 20160832

Key Differences between Homeowners Insurance and Householder Insurance Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Before we take a look at the differences between the two insurance policies, let’s consider a few relevant scenarios: A beginner-level driver tries to make
Read More
Buhari COVERNEWS
April 18, 20190117

Breaking: Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill To Law

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019. By this act, the new minimum wage is now N30,000. The Pre
Read More
AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
July 27, 20162302

Aviation Fuel Price Surges Above N240 Per Litre

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The price of aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, on Tuesday, July 26, spiked above N240 per litre, representing 100 per cent increase from the N120 per lit
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.