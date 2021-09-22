fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

FG To Prosecute People Procuring Vaccination Cards

September 22, 2021096
FG Has Adequate Storage Facility For COVID-19 Vaccines - NPHCDA Boss

The Federal Government is working with security agencies in the country to arrest and prosecute people who are in possession of COVID-19 vaccination cards without getting the vaccine.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said this during the weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday in Abuja.

He explained that the agency was collaborating with the State Security Services (SSS), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other law enforcement agencies to achieve this.

According to him, the possession of vaccination cards without receiving the vaccines is criminal and punishable by law.

He said, “With the increase in COVID-19 vaccination mandates globally, it has come to the notice of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Federal Ministry of Health, that attempts are being made by unscrupulous persons to procure the COVID-19 vaccination cards, without receiving the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The NPHCDA is collaborating with the State Security Services (SSS), ICPC and other law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute any persons and their accomplices attempting to fraudulently acquire COVID-19 vaccination cards without getting vaccinated.

READ ALSO: Resident Doctors Continue Strike Despite FG Plea

“NPHCDA and the Presidential Steering Committee strongly condemns these fraudulent attempts and is urging those attempting such acts to desist henceforth.

“The ongoing COVID-19 vaccination and the vaccination cards are totally free of charge at all designated COVID-19 vaccination sites across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.”

He urged the public to report any suspected cases of buying and selling of COVID-19 vaccination cards without receiving the vaccines to the nearest law enforcement agency or to NPHCDA.

He said, “So far, 1,783,676 eligible persons have been fully vaccinated, of which 1,781,840 is with the AstraZeneca vaccine, while 1,836 persons have had the Moderna vaccine.”

He said the agency is closely working with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to monitor and handle any Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI).

About Author

FG To Prosecute People Procuring Vaccination Cards
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Repayment Of Loan To States For Budget Support Begins In May - Emefiele BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
November 3, 20180260

Nigeria’s FDI Drops by $500 million in Q1 ’18, as HSBC Bank, UBS Group Close Nigeria Offices

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global banking giants, HSBC Bank and UBS Group, have closed their offices in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said yesterday, while also noting th
Read More
MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
January 2, 20140157

Group Encourages Blood Donation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of marking its end of the year activities, Club-25 Nigeria, a group of young people that have pledged to donate at least 25 pints of blood in their
Read More
April 9, 20163186

High Court Sacks Pinnick-led NFF Board

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Jos High Court has ruled that the current board of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, headed by Amaju Pinnick was not duly elected and as should vacate
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.