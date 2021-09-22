FG To Prosecute People Procuring Vaccination Cards

September 22, 2021 96

The Federal Government is working with security agencies in the country to arrest and prosecute people who are in possession of COVID-19 vaccination cards without getting the vaccine.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said this during the weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday in Abuja.

He explained that the agency was collaborating with the State Security Services (SSS), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other law enforcement agencies to achieve this.

According to him, the possession of vaccination cards without receiving the vaccines is criminal and punishable by law.

He said, “With the increase in COVID-19 vaccination mandates globally, it has come to the notice of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Federal Ministry of Health, that attempts are being made by unscrupulous persons to procure the COVID-19 vaccination cards, without receiving the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The NPHCDA is collaborating with the State Security Services (SSS), ICPC and other law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute any persons and their accomplices attempting to fraudulently acquire COVID-19 vaccination cards without getting vaccinated.

READ ALSO: Resident Doctors Continue Strike Despite FG Plea

“NPHCDA and the Presidential Steering Committee strongly condemns these fraudulent attempts and is urging those attempting such acts to desist henceforth.

“The ongoing COVID-19 vaccination and the vaccination cards are totally free of charge at all designated COVID-19 vaccination sites across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.”

He urged the public to report any suspected cases of buying and selling of COVID-19 vaccination cards without receiving the vaccines to the nearest law enforcement agency or to NPHCDA.

He said, “So far, 1,783,676 eligible persons have been fully vaccinated, of which 1,781,840 is with the AstraZeneca vaccine, while 1,836 persons have had the Moderna vaccine.”

He said the agency is closely working with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to monitor and handle any Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI).