fbpx
FG To Move Forward With Plans To Sell Off 5 Power Plants

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

FG To Move Forward With Plans To Sell Off 5 Power Plants

July 6, 2021081
FG To Move Forward With Plans To Sell Off 5 Power Plants

The Federal Government says the five National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs) put up for sale will go on as planned.

Mr. Alex Okoh, Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said this in a statement by Amina Othman, Head, Public Communications, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in Abuja on Monday.

According to Okoh, the Bureau had received 36 Expression of Interest (EOIs) from prospective investors.

He said the Federal Government was determined to resuscitate the power plants to put them to full use for the much-needed power requirement of the people and the growth of the nation.

He also said that the privatisation of the five NIPP plants was in line with the Bureau’s 2021 Workplan as approved by the National Council on Privatisation (NCP).

The five NIPP plants are: Benin Generation Company Limited at Ihovba, Edo State, Calabar Generation Company Limited, Cross River State, Geregu Generation Company Limited, Kogi State, Olorunsogo Generation Company Limited, Ogun State and Omotosho Generation Company Limited, Ondo State.

Okoh said that based on the approval of the NCP, the BPE, agency superintending over the privatisation of the five plants engaged the services of a Technical Adviser and advertised for the EOI in three national dailies.

Subsequently, it received 36 EOIs as at the close of the advertised period for the preparation of the EOIs.

He added that the evaluation committee constituted by the management of the bureau, which also includes nominees of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) was trained by the adviser on June 29 and commenced work on June 30.
According to him, the committee will soon present its report to the management and subsequently to the Technical Committee of the NCP for approval.

Giving the background to the privatisation process of the plants, Okoh said the initial process was for the 10 NIPP plants which commenced in 2012 and by November 2013 bidders had submitted technical and financials proposals for their privatisation.

“In the Request for Proposal (RfP), the bidders were informed that they will be required to pay the full purchase consideration for the acquisition of 80 per cent equity in the NIPP generation companies.

“An approval was given through NDPHC in February 2016, to proceed with a phased implementation of the programme by negotiating with the Preferred Bidders of the four NIPP generation companies with the least challenges.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Govt Spends N60bn Annually On Pipeline Repairs

“The transaction was eventually stalled largely due to the liquidity challenges in the power sector, amongst other factors.”

He, however, said that the challenges were currently being addressed by the Federal Government through various programmes like the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) and the World Bank Distribution Intervention Programme (DISREP).

Others are: the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank’s interventions in addressing the sector’s payments management as well as the bottlenecks between the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He said with the earlier termination of the NIPP transaction in accordance with the provisions of the RfP, the bureau secured the approval of the NCP to privatise the five NIPP Plants.

The Director-General added that the NDPHC on its part had in a letter on April 7, notified the bureau of the approval at its 45th Board Meeting held on April 1 for a joint termination of the 2013 privatisation process.

According to him, this also includes the approval to commence the re-privatisation of the plants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House of Representatives had recently asked the Federal Government to suspend the planned privatisation of the NDPHC.

The lawmakers said this was because the asset does not belong to the Federal Government alone and so the planned sale should be put on hold till ownership of the asset was resolved.

NAN

About Author

FG To Move Forward With Plans To Sell Off 5 Power Plants
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

NCC To Require IMEI Of Telecoms Subscribers From July COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
March 12, 20200198

Mobile Voice Subscription in Nigeria Hits 185.74 million – NCC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mobile voice subscription across networks moved up slightly from 184.7 million in December 2019, to 185.74 million in January 2020, according to statistics
Read More
August 4, 20153135

Dangote Cement Targets 80 Million Tons Production Capacity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chairman of Dangote group and Africa’s richest industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has announced plans to double capacity at his cement company to 80 millio
Read More
AMCON Adopts New Debt Recovery Plan COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 7, 20200190

AMCON Seizes Luxury Properties of 12 Debtors Owing FG ₦8.4 billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) friday moved against 12 debtors owing the federal government N8.4billion by seizing their multi-billion
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.