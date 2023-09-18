FG To Meet With NLC Over Indefinite Strike Action

The Federal Government (FG) has invited the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to a meeting in response to the union’s intention for an indefinite strike.

While the NLC is considering a statewide strike in response to the elimination of petrol subsidies and the country’s hardship, Labour and Employment Minister Simon Lalong has invited them to talks.

“The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike,” the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations Olajide Oshundun said in a Sunday statement.

“The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023 said it was important that the Unions sit with Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.”

He reported the minister as saying that President Bola Tinubu’s administration “always engages organized labor and responds to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations.”

This is “in order to ensure industrial harmony, which is critical to achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Minister had previously invited the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to discussions in order to avoid a two-day strike on September 5th and 6th.

However, “only the TUC showed up for the meeting,” according to the statement.