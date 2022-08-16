FG To Meet ASUU To Revisit 2009 Agreement, End Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is scheduled to meet with Federal Government (FG) representatives on Tuesday over the union’s prolonged strike action.

The President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke disclosed the meeting and said the meeting was to discuss one of seven issues ASUU is protesting over,

“That is the issue of renegotiation,” Osodeke said, “the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.

“It is not just about wages. It has to do with the system, funding, the structure, the autonomy and other issues; and how to fund universities.

“The government has reduced it to just salaries alone. But if they had looked at the whole agreement and implemented it, we will not be talking about funding.”

ASUU’s President said that the strike might end if the meeting with FG is successful and their needs are met.

“We are willing to sign,” he said.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that that ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 which has affected students and their education.

ASUU’s demands

ASUU is seeking an improvement in welfare, revitalisation of public universities and academic autonomy.

The academic union has an issue with FG’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), they proposed that FG uses University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), an alternative payroll system.

FG cannot borrow to end strike – Keyamo

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment had said that it is impossible for the Federal Government (FG) to borrow money to end the ASUU strike.

“Should we go and borrow to pay ₦1.2 trillion yearly?

“You cannot allow one sector of the economy to hold you by the jugular and then blackmail you to go and borrow ₦1.2 trillion for overheads when our total income would be about N6.1 trillion. And you have roads to build, health centres to build, other sectors to take care of.”

The Minister also called on parents across the country to beg ASUU.

“Like the President said the other time, those who know them, appeal to their sense of patriotism,” he said.

“Let them go back to classes. They are not the only one in Nigeria. They are not the only ones feeding from the federal purse. The nation cannot grind to a halt because we want to take care of the demands of ASUU.”