FG To Make COVID Vaccination Mandatory For Civil Servants, Says SGF

September 3, 2021033
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has stated that the Federal Government will make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants soon.

He made this known on Thursday, during a meeting of the health commissioners forum held in Abuja, He said considering the fact that civil servants sometimes represent the country abroad, hence the government’s consideration of mandatory vaccination for its employees.

Boss Mustapha, who is the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), added that given the fact that some countries have placed restriction on unvaccinated persons should serve as an incentive to civil servants.

“You should, in the course of this meeting, deliberate on the challenges caused by vaccine hesitancy all over the country. It is expected that you will come with policy alternatives as solutions,” he said.

“One of the reasons why we want to do that with the federal civil service is because they will be travelling on behalf of the nation.

“Let me state, however, that the federal government shall, very shortly, unveil its decision on mandatory vaccination for every employee in its service.

“Assuming the American government said, ‘you can’t come into their country unless you’re vaccinated’, you have to be vaccinated.

“It’s a sequential thing and we are taking one step at a time, because we realise we don’t have sufficient vaccines in the country at the moment.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

