FG To Install CCTV Cameras On Major Highways To Curb Crime – Minister Of Police Affairs

February 17, 2021034
Muhammad Dingyadi, the Minister of Police Affairs revealed that to curb the rising cases of kidnapping, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras will be installed on all major highways across the country.

Dingyadi during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily said that President Muhammadu Buhari has given the approval for the project and the Federal Government has entered into an agreement with NPS Technology Company to re-fix the abandoned CCTV project.

“We are moving forward, like you are aware, the 470million CCTV project that has been abandoned. Mr President has now given us the go-ahead to resuscitate the project and we have already entered into a concession agreement with NPS technologies. They are there trying to re-fix the entire system to resuscitate it.

READ ALSO: Latest N-Power News Roundup For Wednesday 17th February

“By the time this system is put in place, we will have a lot of technology to manage this crisis – particularly this issue of kidnapping. We will ensure that we reduce the number of kidnappings in this country,” the Minister said.

When asked if the CCTV will be in only major cities like Abuja, the Minister said, “The CCTV is going to be on all the major highways in all the states of the Federation, it is everywhere in this country.”

Dingyadi said the company in charge of the CCTV project is already purchasing the needed equipment for the project.

