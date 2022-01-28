fbpx

FG To Inspect Places Of Worship, Others For Issuance Of Marriage License

January 28, 2022041
The Federal Government (FG) has concluded plans to commence the inspection of organisations for additional slots of Expatriate Quota facilities, Renewal of Expatriate Quota Positions, as well as inspection of Places of Worship for the issuance of Licences to conduct Statutory Marriages and renewal of existing marriages.

Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, and Principal Registrar of Marriage in Nigeria, said this movement was in agreement with the law.

Blessing Lere-Adams, the Ministry’s spokesperson made this known via a statement titled, “Public Notice for Organisations and Public Places of Worship: Commencement of inspection for the grant and renewal of Expatriate Quota Facilities and Licensing/Renewal of Public Places of Worship for the conduct of Statutory Marriages (Marriage Act 2004; CAP.M6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004).”

It read, “The Ministry of Interior through its Citizenship and Business Department will henceforth be carrying out inspection exercise in organisations for the grant of additional slots of Expatriate Quota facilities, Renewal of Expatriate Quota positions as well as the inspection of places of worship for issuance of Licences to conduct statutory Marriages and renewal of existing Licences.

“This is pursuant to the Second Schedule of the Marriage Act, Cap 6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the approved Legal Notices vide Federal Government Official Gazette Nos. 55, 56, 59, 60, 61 & 62, Volume 108 of 2021.

“The inspection exercises and services attract payment of fees that are mandatory for organizations and public places of worship who do apply for such services.”

Governors, Labour Fume Against N3trn Budgeted For Fuel Subsidy

FG To Inspect Places Of Worship, Others For Issuance Of Marriage License
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

