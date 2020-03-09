FG to Inaugurate Committee to Verify Claims of Cure for COVID-19, Lassa Fever

The Nigerian Government is to set up a committee to verify scientists’ claims of having the cure of COVID-19 and Lassa fever in the country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this at the Youths summit organised by the Middle Belt Youths Council in Jos the Plateau State Capital north-central Nigeria.

It would be recalled the Minister recently announced a prize of N36million for any scientist that discovers the cure for Covid-19 and Lassa fever.

According to Dr. Onu, the Nigerian Academy of Sciences is also fully involved in the work of the Committee on the verification of claims for the cure of the viruses.

He further urged Nigerians to strive to surmount any future epidemic challenge and not depend on other nations for solution.

The Minister also called on Nigerian youths to take advantage of the forthcoming Science and Technology Expo, delve into new technologies and start up businesses that would improve their lives, adding that the Ministry will support them to be employers of labour and creators of wealth.

Dr. Onu implored youths of the Middle-Belt and Nigeria at large, to take advantage of Science and Technology to improve their livelihood and fortunes. He appealed to them to believe that Nigeria can be better and be prepared to contribute their quota to ensure that Nigeria surmounts her challenges.

Earlier the President of the Middle Belt Youth Association, Mr. Emmanuel Zopmal said Nigerian youths should embrace Science, Technology and Innovation to improve development.

Source: VO