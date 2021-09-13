fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

FG To Honour 60 Notable Nigerians Sept 30

September 13, 2021068
Ministry To Examine Impact Of PIA On Issuance Oil Export Permit

The Federal Government is set to honour 60 notable Nigerians as part of the Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on September 30, as new date for at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Aso Villa, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniy Adebayo, made this known in a statement on Monday.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the award was scheduled earlier to hold on Sept. 3, but was postponed by the committee charged with the planning of the ceremony.

Adebayo, who is the Chairman of the award committee, said that 60 notable Nigerians who contributed immensely to the growth of the country would be honored.

The special award ceremony was put together by the Ownership Subcommittee of the [email protected] Committee in collaboration with ‘Say It Loud Limited’, a media and digital communication firm. (NAN)

About Author

FG To Honour 60 Notable Nigerians Sept 30
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

FAAC Disbursement COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 3, 20190248

FG, States, LGs Shared N2.273 trillion FAAC Disbursement in Q3

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram VAT revenue drops by N36.82bn in third quarter The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed N2.273 trillion to the three tiers of government
Read More
Buhari Never Shares In My Ideas On How To Move Nigeria Forward - Bakare COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 1, 20200304

Tunde Bakare Berates Buhari on Failed Campaign Promises

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, says no nation can make considerable prog
Read More
February 18, 20150157

Jega guarantees efficiency of PVC readers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated that only card readers would be used for accreditation of voters for the general electio
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.