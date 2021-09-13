FG To Honour 60 Notable Nigerians Sept 30

September 13, 2021 68

The Federal Government is set to honour 60 notable Nigerians as part of the Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on September 30, as new date for at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Aso Villa, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniy Adebayo, made this known in a statement on Monday.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the award was scheduled earlier to hold on Sept. 3, but was postponed by the committee charged with the planning of the ceremony.

Adebayo, who is the Chairman of the award committee, said that 60 notable Nigerians who contributed immensely to the growth of the country would be honored.

The special award ceremony was put together by the Ownership Subcommittee of the [email protected] Committee in collaboration with ‘Say It Loud Limited’, a media and digital communication firm. (NAN)